Byron, Truex will start from rear after failing pre-race inspection

NASCAR Cup Series playoff contenders William Byron and Martin Truex Jr. will start at the rear of the field Sunday night at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the opening race in the Round of 12, after their cars failed pre-race inspection.

Byron’s No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet and Truex’s No. 19 Toyota Camry each failed inspection twice. Byron and Truex were set to line up together in the second row, with Byron starting third in the South Point 400 (7 p.m. ET, NBCSN) and Truex starting fourth. Their cars passed inspection on the third trip through.

Also dropping to the rear is Aric Almirola after his Stewart-Haas Racing Ford fail pre-race inspection twice. Almirola would have started from the 17th position. His car also passed inspection on its third attempt.

Lastly, the No. 66 Motorsports Business Management Toyota, driven by JJ Yeley, failed pre-race inspection three times. Yeley will not only have to start at the rear of the field but serve a pass-through penalty at the start of the race, and car chief Ty Brazeal has been ejected from the event.