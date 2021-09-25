Hemric joins Kaulig for 2022 Xfinity Series

Daniel Hemric will move to Kaulig Racing next season and drive the organization’s No. 11 Chevrolet in the Xfinity Series.

“The belief that Matt Kaulig and Chris Rice have in me to come drive their notable, No. 11 car means the world to me,” said Hemric. “Equally, I believe in their program, their vision, and what they’re building at Kaulig Racing.

“It’s impressive to see how they’ve become an elite, multi-car Xfinity Series program in such a short period of time. I’m just incredibly thankful for the opportunity to drive for them next year, and I’m ready to put in the work to continue building on the team’s success.”

The 2022 season will be Hemric’s fourth full year in the Xfinity Series, not including the part-time schedule (21 races) he ran in 2020 with JR Motorsports. In 113 starts, Hemric has 66 top-10 finishes but is still searching for his first career win. He currently competes for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Hemric will replace Justin Haley, who is moving into the NASCAR Cup Series next season. A.J Allmendinger will be Hemric’s teammate while the future of Jeb Burton is unknown as his sponsor, Nutrien Ag Solutions, is leaving NASCAR at the end of the year.

“We’re excited to welcome Daniel to our Kaulig Racing family,” said Chris Rice, president of Kaulig Racing. “Daniel is a strong competitor, and we think he will make a great addition to our Xfinity Series program. Statistically, Daniel ranks right among the Kaulig Racing cars each week on the racetrack, so it’s fitting that we bring in someone who will only continue to make us better.”

Kaulig Racing will field multiple cars in both the Xfinity Series and Cup Series next season.

“Kaulig Racing has come a long way in just a few short years, and that’s something I’m truly proud of,” said team owner Matt Kaulig. “This year, we stepped it up by having three, full-time entries in the Xfinity Series and competing in the Cup Series part-time. We blew all expectations out of the water when we won our first Cup race with AJ Allmendinger, won the regular-season championship in the Xfinity Series, and got all three of our full-time drivers into the playoffs. We think Daniel is a great pick to help us elevate our program.”