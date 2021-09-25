Foyt considering three-car IndyCar program for 2022

If the talks regarding budget and drivers continue to move in a positive direction, A.J. Foyt Racing could expand to three full-time cars next season.

“If you can do it right, it’s great to always be growing,” team president Larry Foyt told RACER. “But it also is difficult, so we’re having all those discussions now.”

The iconic No. 14 Chevy will lead the program with a driver to be determined, the No. 4 Chevy piloted by Dalton Kellett is on track to have the Canadian back for a third season, and there’s a decent chance the stable could contain a third Chevy-powered machine with another driver in the mix. Other than the newly-engaged Kellett, Foyt’s next NTT IndyCar Series roster awaits some significant answers to emerge on who will drive for the four-time Indy 500 winner.

With the arrival of new sponsor ROKIT for 2021, the team signed Champ Car champion Sebastien Bourdais to spearhead a significant rebuilding process for the proud organization. Considering where the No. 14 effort closed the 2020 season holding 21st among the 23 full-time cars in the Entrants’ standings, its current position of 18th among the 24 full-timers would suggest meaningful progress has been achieved.

Bourdais continues to wait patiently to learn whether the team will pick up his option for 2022 or if Sunday’s Acura Grand Prix at Long Beach might be his final IndyCar race.

“I’d definitely like to continue with Seb because we’ve been trying to get to a better place,” Foyt added.

Although the identity of a third driver remains far from confirmed, RACER understands Colombia’s Tatiana Calderon, who carries support from ROKIT and tested for the team earlier in the year, is under consideration for the seat.