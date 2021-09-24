Fewer private test days for IndyCar in 2022

The NTT IndyCar Series expects to reduce the number of private test days for its teams in 2022.

At present, two open test days and five private tests are made available to teams, and with the final year of the 2.2-liter twin-turbo V6 engine formula coming, the series is thinking of trimming the free days to four in an effort to reduce costs ahead of the 2023 hybrid engine changeover.

“Nothing is final yet, but we are looking at doing four private days for our teams,” IndyCar president Jay Frye told RACER. “There’s nothing really going on next year with changes to the cars, so we feel like taking one day off the list isn’t going to be a problem if that’s what we decide to do.”

Frye also confirmed 2022, like 2021, will not have a pre-season Spring Training event.

Although the anticipated cut in private test days is not a change most teams would welcome, Frye pointed to the next year’s start of hybrid engine testing by Chevy and Honda as an opportunity for extra on-track running.

“We’re going to have our OEM partners beginning their testing next year, a lot of testing, and that’s an area where we expect our teams to help,” Frye said. “That’s going to be up to them, ultimately, but there’s going to be a lot of chances to get more running in with the manufacturers.”