Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

VIDEO: Juncos on the Purdue University Motorsports Program

VIDEO: Juncos on the Purdue University Motorsports Program

Videos

VIDEO: Juncos on the Purdue University Motorsports Program

By September 23, 2021 8:49 PM

By |

NTT IndyCar Series team owner Ricardo Juncos tells RACER’s Marshall Pruett about how the new alliance with Purdue University will help develop future mechanics, engineers, managers, and more to work in motor racing.

, Industry, Videos

IndyCar Debrief

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home