This edition of the The Week In IndyCar guest show features Andretti Autosport Indy Lights championship leader Kyle Kirkwood, using listener-driven comments and questions covering a variety of topics submitted by fans via Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

We open with Kirkwood’s thoughts on his weekend of dominance in Monterey, then move onto future aspirations, adding sports car racing so early in his career, dealing with sticky racing suits, and more.