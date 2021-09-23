New-look Ford for 2022 Truck Series

Ford unveiled a new look Thursday for morning to its F-150 truck that will compete in the Camping World Truck Series beginning next season.

The manufacturer said the truck closely mirrors its production counterpart. It features a composite nose surface and a newly designed composite hood and tail areas. The hood will be composite instead of steel sheet metal.

“We’re proud to be the first to show off our 2022 NASCAR truck today,” said Mark Rushbrook, Global Director, Ford Performance. “The Ford F-150 is the pride of the Ford truck line-up, so we’re glad to be able to update the race version to show off the dynamic front-end styling that is truly F-150. We can’t wait for our teams to get on track with it next February in Daytona.”

Development of the truck was done at Ford’s design center in Dearborn, Michigan, and the Ford Performance Technical Center in Concord, North Carolina.

The new design was rolled out on the official Ford Performance social media channels. Truck Series rookie Hailie Deegan was featured in the video.

“It’s great to have a new look for our NASCAR Truck Series F-150 starting next year,” Deegan said. “The aggressive look of the nose and the other styling changes really mirror the production F-150 and in the process has helped improved some areas such as aerodynamics for us on the track starting next season.”

NASCAR has approved all three manufacturers in the series — Ford, Toyota, and Chevy — to update the noses and tails of their vehicles. The nose of the trucks had been common across all truck models, but it is now open for the manufacturers to style them to their production counterparts.