Haas retains Mazepin and Schumacher for 2022

Haas has confirmed it will retain an unchanged driver line-up of Nikita Mazepin and Mick Schumacher for the 2022 season.

The two rookies were brought in over the winter, replacing the experienced pairing of Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen. As Haas was prioritizing next season’s new regulations, this year was seen as a learning campaign for Mazepin and Schumacher, and while they have had a number of run-ins they will remain with the team in 2022 to build on their experience.

“We knew we wanted continuity behind the wheel in 2022 and I’m happy to confirm exactly that with Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin competing for Uralkali Haas F1 Team next year,” team principal Guenther Steiner said. “2021 has afforded both drivers the opportunity to learn Formula 1 — and as rookies — they’ve done a lot of that this year.

“It’s been a tough season for sure with the package we’ve had, but at the same time they’ve both embraced the challenge and worked closely with the team to learn our processes and adapt to the rigors of a Formula 1 campaign and all that brings — both internally and externally.

“Now as we look ahead to the 2022 season, we’re confident we can move forward as a team and give Mick and Nikita a competitive race package to make the next step in their Formula 1 careers.”

Ferrari-backed Schumacher currently holds the team’s best result of 12th this season, and is confident he will be driving more competitive machinery next year.

“By being part of the Formula 1 field, I am living my dream,” Schumacher said. “The first year together with Haas F1 is very exciting and instructive, and I’m sure I can bring all the experience I’ve gained into the coming year.

“New technical regulations, the impressive ambition of the entire Haas F1 team and the support of Ferrari — of course I believe this will bring us closer to the field in the 2022 season and we will be able to fight for points. I’m looking forward to being part of a team that is getting stronger, and I’ll do everything I can from my side to move us forward.

“Finally, I would like to thank the Ferrari Driver Academy for the trust they continue to give me and the support they have shown me over the years.”

The announcement comes at the start of Mazepin’s first home grand prix in Russia, and he adds he is keen to continue his development with Haas into a second season.

“I’m very excited for next year, the new car and simply just to get the opportunity with Haas F1 Team and grow together with them,” Mazepin said. “I think we will come out strong next year.”