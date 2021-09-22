TV ratings: Bristol, Laguna Seca

NASCAR avoided the second week of NFL football with another Saturday night race, while IndyCar and NHRA soldiered on Sunday afternoon.

NASCAR’s Cup Series playoff round from Bristol averaged a 1.20 Nielsen rating and 2.198 million viewers on NBCSN, according to data curated by ShowBuzzDaily.com. That’s down slightly from last year’s 1.24/2.121m on the same network and weekend last year.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Bristol, though, was up from 2020, averaging 0.49 and 865,000 viewers Friday night on NBCSN, compared to last year’s 0.47/764K, again on the same channel and time. Camping World Trucks, racing Thursday night at Bristol, averaged 0.23 and 422,000 on FS1, the same rating and slightly up in audience from last year’s Thursday night race (0.23/361K).

Camping World NHRA Drag Racing returned to the FOX broadcast network at Charlotte, and averaged a 0.80/1.452 million viewers — a huge jump from the 0.17/316,000 that watched the Maple Grove finals the previous week on FS1.

Also on broadcast TV but earlier Sunday afternoon, the NTT IndyCar Series averaged a 0.44 rating and 715,000 viewers on NBC for its return to WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca after a two-year absence. That’s a slight dip from the 2019 race there (0.50/732K) which also aired on the broadcast network, but up from the previous week at Portland on NBC (0.43/666,000).