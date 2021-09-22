Echoes of greatness ahead in Long Beach Historic Formula Atlantic

Long Beach, California’s metamorphosis from ugly port city to destination spot over the last 50 years, due in no small measure to former travel agent Chris Pook’s passion and promotional genius nurturing the LBGP from Formula 5000 to F1 to IndyCar to modern day multi-class extravaganza, makes for a fascinating story — one well told in Gordon Kirby’s 2020 “Chris Pook & the History of the Long Beach GP” (click here to buy in the RACER Store).

Cris Vandagraff’s Historic Motor Sports Association proposal for an historic Formula Atlantic race met with favor last year but was a casualty — along with the entire LBGP weekend — of the coronavirus pandemic. Happily, the plan was not forgotten and this weekend’s 2021 LBGP will feature two HMSA Historic Formula Atlantic Challenge races with strong, 18-car fields.

Read more at VintageMotorsport.com.