Honda clinches IndyCar manufacturers' title in Monterey

On the 25th anniversary of its first IndyCar championship, at the same Monterey circuit where it was earned in 1996, Honda clinched its 10th manufacturers’ crown — fourth consecutive — on Sunday with Colton Herta’s drive to Victory Lane.

Through 15 of the 16 races on the 2021 NTT IndyCar Series calendar, Honda’s earned nine wins to the five captured by Chevy. Andretti Autosport (2), Chip Ganassi Racing (6), and Meyer Shank Racing — winners of the Indianapolis 500 — pushed Honda and the 2.2-liter twin-turbo V6 engines built at California’s Honda Performance Development to unassailable points lead of 1306-1175 over Chevy leading into the final race this season in Long Beach.

“This is a moment where I would like to thank all of the stupendous efforts of our team at HPD — who work really hard and are always trying to improve themselves — and days like this just validate their efforts,” said HPD president David Salters after Honda-powered drivers swept the WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca podium.

“This is our fourth consecutive Manufacturers’ championship, our 10th total (and) it comes on the 25th anniversary, almost to the day, of our first IndyCar title. It just shows how serious Honda is in developing people and technology through motorsports. Massive thanks to Honda, massive thanks to our brilliant team, and our brilliant teams! And what a way to win in, we had another sweep this weekend thanks to Colton, Alex and Romain – superb efforts. Well done!”