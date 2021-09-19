VIDEO: Laguna Seca Sunday report with Sebastien Bourdais

Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

By September 19, 2021 7:34 PM

By

The Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey is done. A.J. Foyt Racing’s Sebastien Bourdais fought from 21st to 14th, and he and RACER’s Marshall Pruett host their ‘Hamburger & French Fry Show’ to review the race and the Frenchman’s long afternoon of trying to move forward.

