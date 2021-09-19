VIDEO: Laguna Seca Sunday report with Sebastien Bourdais

The Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey is done. A.J. Foyt Racing’s Sebastien Bourdais fought from 21st to 14th, and he and RACER’s Marshall Pruett host their ‘Hamburger & French Fry Show’ to review the race and the Frenchman’s long afternoon of trying to move forward.
IndyCar 1hr ago
Herta 'never felt vulnerable' in dominating drive at Laguna Seca
At this rate, go ahead and send Colton Herta the trophy for next year’s NTT IndyCar Series race at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. (…)
NHRA 2hr ago
Wilkerson, Hart, Koretsky and Sampey earn wins at Carolina Nationals
After going winless for five years, Funny Car veteran Tim Wilkerson now has two wins in the past three weeks, driving to the victory on (…)
SRO America 2hr ago
McAleer/Grahovec win second Watkins Glen contest
The Classic BMW Silver pair of Stevan McAleer and Toby Grahovec (No. 11 BMW M4 GT4) won the second contest at Watkins Glen. Gray Newell and (…)
IndyCar 3hr ago
Herta scores dominant victory at Laguna Seca
Colton Herta destroyed, decimated, and dominated the other 26 drivers in attendance for Sunday’s NTT IndyCar Series’ penultimate round (…)
SRO America 4hr ago
Ruud, Powell, Bacon take respective wins in shortened Race 2 at Watkins Glen
Classic BMW wunderkind Jacob Ruud (No. 81 BMW M2 CS Cup) captured another race win in TCX competition at Watkins Glen International. (…)
Road to Indy 5hr ago
Kirkwood completes Laguna sweep to extend Indy Lights lead
Kyle Kirkwood augmented his hopes of completing a sweep of the Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires open-wheel development ladder with (…)
IndyCar 8hr ago
NTT IndyCar Series announces 17-race schedule for 2022
A 17-race schedule was announced Sunday for the 2022 NTT IndyCar Series, which will feature a record 14 events airing on the NBC (…)
SRO America 8hr ago
Wins for Burton, Bell close out GT America weekend at Watkins Glen
Rearden Racing’s Jeff Burton (No. 191 Lamborghini Huracan GT3) earned his first overall race victory after taking the checkered flag at the (…)
Vintage Motorsport / Historic 8hr ago
Photos: 2021 Goodwood Revival
The final day is coming to a close across the pond at the spectacle that is the Goodwood Revival. Three days of historic motorsport action (…)
IndyCar 10hr ago
Arrow renews McLaren partnership through 2028
Arrow Electronics will remain as the primary sponsor of the Arrow McLaren SP NTT IndyCar Series team through 2028. The agreement also (…)
