NTT IndyCar Series announces 17-race schedule for 2022

A 17-race schedule was announced Sunday for the 2022 NTT IndyCar Series, which will feature a record 14 events airing on the NBC broadcast network, one more than previously announced in July. It is the most single-season appearances on network television in IndyCar history.

Two additional races will appear on USA Network while Peacock Premium, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, will provide live coverage of all 17 races in addition to practices and qualifying.

“This schedule continues to build on the growth and momentum the NTT IndyCar Series has achieved, especially in 2021,” said Penske Entertainment Corp. President and CEO Mark Miles. “Our terrific partnership with NBC Sports has led to a fantastic opportunity to place an unparalleled 14 events on broadcast television while completing the rest of the schedule with USA Network and Peacock.

“Our drivers and teams will give the fans a strong, earlier start with six consecutive races on NBC, building even more anticipation for the crown jewel of the Indianapolis 500 in May. Our summer schedule also is full of action, with no extended breaks in the calendar, leading into the crowning of a champion on the West Coast with our last two races also on NBC.”

“We’re incredibly excited about our 2022 NTT IndyCar Series schedule, highlighted by the 106th running of the Indianapolis 500 and a record 14 IndyCar races on the NBC broadcast network that will bring added exposure to the series,” said Mike Perman, VP, Programming, NBC Sports. “With more races than ever on NBC, plus comprehensive live coverage of every minute of the 2022 season on Peacock with practices, qualifying and race simulstreams, we look forward to continuing to grow the sport.”

NBC will feature the first six races of 2022, which opens with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on Sunday, Feb. 27. It will be the first February start for the series since 2004.

Texas Motor Speedway moves to March for the first time on Sunday, March 20. It is the second consecutive year that the series will race at TMS ahead of the Indianapolis 500.

The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach returns to the spring calendar on Sunday, April 10, appearing on network television for the first time in 15 years. It will mark the 38th year the IndyCar Series has raced on the streets of the Southern California city as the event celebrates its 47th edition.

Barber Motorsports Park hosts its 12th Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama, Sunday, May 1. Then, the series moves into the traditional Month of May at Indianapolis Motor Speedway with a series of events featured on NBC: the GMR Grand Prix on Saturday, May 14; Crown Royal Armed Forces Qualifying weekend, Saturday and Sunday, May 21-22; before the 106th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on Sunday, May 29.

The Raceway at Belle Isle Park in Detroit returns with its traditional post-“500” date on Sunday, June 5, followed by IndyCar’s 33rd visit to Road America on Sunday, June 12 and a Fourth of July weekend race on Sunday, July 3 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

The season concludes with a flurry of eight races in nine weeks, with six events on NBC. This jam-packed second half of the season starts with a return to the streets of Toronto on Sunday, July 17, for the 36th Honda Indy Toronto. This is followed by an oval doubleheader Saturday and Sunday, July 23-24, at Iowa Speedway.

“Iowa Speedway has traditionally produced some of most intense racing the NTT IndyCar Series has to offer,” noted IndyCar President Jay Frye. “It is great to see that this short oval, where we’ve seen up to 955 on-track passes in a single race, is back on the schedule. Combined with the rest of the calendar and a growing paddock, which has produced as many as 28 entries at non-Indy 500 events this year, the 2022 season will be as compelling and competitive as ever.”

Another NASCAR/IndyCar Brickyard weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway will see the IndyCar Series featured on Saturday, July 30 followed by a second visit to the streets of Nashville on Sunday, Aug. 7.

The series’ final oval of 2022 will come Saturday, Aug. 20 at World Wide Technology Raceway before back-to-back races on the road courses of Portland International Raceway and WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca to finish the season. The 28th Grand Prix of Portland is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 4 while the 25th Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey returns to crown the 2022 NTT IndyCar Series champion on Sunday, Sept. 11.

“This is an excellent schedule for the 2022 NTT IndyCar Series championship,” Miles said. “This calendar provides a level of balance between temporary street circuits, road courses and ovals, and that variety and required versatility from our drivers are important, distinguishing attributes of NTT IndyCar Series racing. The continuity among our events and the growth in the number of teams showcase our strong positioning and continued momentum.”

Start times for 2022 events will be announced at a later date.