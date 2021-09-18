VIDEO: Laguna Seca Saturday report with Sebastien Bourdais

A.J. Foyt Racing’s Sebastien Bourdais and RACER’s Marshall Pruett file the Saturday post-qualifying edition of their ‘Hamburger & French Fry Show’ at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca where Colton Herta secured pole position and the Frenchman…did not.
SRO America 16m ago
Luck, Bell take respective wins in first GT America race at Watkins Glen
Charlie Luck made his second appearance as the overall race winner at the first GT America powered by AWS race of the Watkins Glen weekend. (…)
IndyCar 1hr ago
'It's all to play for' says Askew after strong Fast Six showing at Laguna
The connection between Oliver Askew, his Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing engineer Brandon Fry, and his teammates Graham Rahal and Takuma (…)
SRO America 1hr ago
Chaotic final moments lead to Streimer win, Powell, Fartuch nab class victories
A chaotic finish capped off the first of two TC America Powered by Skip Barber Racing School races at Watkins Glen International. The No. (…)
Bikes 2hr ago
MotoAmerica support classes: Scott crowned Junior Cup champion
Mother Nature chose to dump rain on Barber Motorsports Park on Saturday, but nothing could dampen the spirits of Tyler Scott as the (…)
Bikes 2hr ago
Petersen gets first-ever MotoAmerica Superbike victory
One of the most dramatic races in AMA Superbike history took place in a rainstorm at Barber Motorsports Park on Saturday and it’s one that (…)
IndyCar 4hr ago
Pole adds another chapter to the Herta-Laguna Seca saga
Colton Herta was on pole for the Firestone Grand Prix in 2019 and completely disappeared once the race got under way. Leading 83 of 90 (…)
IndyCar 4hr ago
Herta rockets to Laguna Seca pole
The Firestone Fast Six was an exciting affair on Saturday at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca where Colton Herta scored his second (…)
Road to Indy 5hr ago
Dominant Kirkwood regains Indy Lights point lead in Monterey
Kyle Kirkwood gave the appearance of being in a class by himself in today’s Indy Lights Grand Prix of Monterey Presented by Cooper (…)
SRO America 5hr ago
K-PAX Lamborghini, Racers Edge Acura claim Watkins Glen GT wins
K-PAX Racing drivers Jordan Pepper and Andrea Caldarelli drove to a decisive flag-to-flag win in the No. 3 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 in the (…)
IndyCar 8hr ago
McLaughlin at the front in second Laguna Seca IndyCar practice
Team Penske’s Scott McLaughlin rocketed to the top of the time sheets at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca as the final practice (…)
Comments