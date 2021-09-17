Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

RACER: Laguna Seca Friday report with Sebastien Bourdais

RACER: Laguna Seca Friday report with Sebastien Bourdais

RACER: Laguna Seca Friday report with Sebastien Bourdais

September 17, 2021 8:55 PM

By |

A.J. Foyt Racing’s Sebastien Bourdais and RACER’s Marshall Pruett host their ‘Hamburger & French Fry Show’ to recap Friday at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca and close with a bit of silly season discussion as the championship speeds towards its conclusion in just over a week.

