Juncos Hollinger Racing and Purdue University form educational partnership

Juncos Hollinger Racing and Indiana’s Purdue University have partnered in a new three-year educational arrangement that will see the NTT IndyCar Series team and school develop “experiential education opportunities for Purdue students who want to explore careers in the motorsports, auto and mobility industries.”

“This dynamic partnership is beneficial for all groups involved, especially Purdue students who want to explore careers in motorsports, auto racing and the fast-changing mobility sector,” said Danny White, manager of Purdue Motorsports.

“Purdue has a longstanding history in motorsports, auto and mobility industries — and is eyeing the future. We have had many Purdue alums work with racing teams as engineers, managers and mechanics, along with logistics and hospitality. With many students now learning and designing autonomous systems, this partnership continues to build on Purdue’s reputation and strengthens the economic opportunities across Indiana.”

With most IndyCar teams experiencing a lack of young and qualified job candidates to take the place of an aging workforce, the on-the-job learning opportunities available with JHR and its various open-wheel racing programs can only help to address the problem.

“This is a great opportunity to meet more students who can be the next great designer or engineer or mechanic,” said JHR co-owner Ricardo Juncos. “Our overall goal is to keep teaching the students so they can continue to advance.

“This will open the doors for everyone. Racing teams need graphic designers, safety experts, dietitians, accountants, lawyers and more. We need to have everything for a racing team.”