Stroll ‘one of the most gifted drivers’ in F1 - Szafnauer

Aston Martin team principal Otmar Szafnauer believes Lance Stroll is “one of the most gifted drivers in modern Formula 1” after confirming him alongside Sebastian Vettel for 2022.

Stroll entered F1 as an 18-year-old with Williams off the back of a dominant Formula 3 campaign, and duly scored a podium on just his eighth F1 start. Since joining Aston Martin — under its previous guise of Racing Point — in 2019, Stroll has continued to improve, scoring two podiums last season and producing a number of solid drives in a less competitive car this year.

Still just 22, Stroll will be entering his sixth season next year and Szafnauer (pictured above) holds the Canadian in high regard alongside the more decorated Vettel.

“Lance is one of the most gifted drivers in modern Formula 1, and to that raw talent he is now adding serious racecraft,” Szafnauer said.

“A four-time world champion, having driven 271 grands prix, of which he has won 53, Sebastian is also a massive asset to our team, and next year we expect both of them to race well in what will be a very different formula from the current one.

“We never underestimate our opposition, so we do not intend to over-promise, but we know that Lance and Sebastian will get the very best from the tools we will put at their disposal.”

Team owner Lawrence Stroll says he has been pleased with the performances of both drivers as Aston has recovered from a slow start this year.

“The first season for Aston Martin Cognizant Formula 1 Team got off to a disappointing start, owing to the regulatory changes over the winter that disadvantaged the two teams whose cars utilize a low-rake aero philosophy,” Stroll said. “But we have made good progress over the past few months, and both Lance and Sebastian have delivered some excellent performances.

“They have had more than their fair share of bad luck, but in 2022 we are delighted to be continuing with such an excellent blend of youthful talent and experienced expertise.”