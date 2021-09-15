WWTR joins NASCAR Cup schedule for 2022

The NASCAR Cup Series will race at World Wide Technology Raceway for the first time next year.

The series took the wraps off its 2022 schedule on Wednesday, unveiling a 39-race calendar that continues to build upon its recent push to add new venues for NASCAR’s premier series.

The WWTR event, which comes at the expense of one of the races that previously formed a doubleheader at Pocono, is scheduled to take place on June 5. While it will be the first time that Cup cars have visited a track that has become an IndyCar fan favorite since the open-wheel series returned in 2017, the 1.25-mile oval has hosted the Truck Series since 1998, and was on the Xfinity Series calendar between 1997 and 2010.

News of the track formerly known as Gateway’s place on the 2022 Cup schedule comes less than a day after NASCAR announced that next year’s Clash will move from Daytona to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

“As we demonstrated last year, we are committed to creating the most dynamic schedule for our fans, long term,” said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR senior vice president of strategy and innovation. “With the addition of new and unique venues like the Coliseum and World Wide Technology Raceway, each in markets with passionate NASCAR fans, we’re continuing to build on bold changes to deliver the best racing in the world.

“This latest iteration of the schedule should lend itself to another season filled with drama and great racing on the track, starting with the Daytona 500 and culminating with NASCAR Championship Weekend at Phoenix Raceway.”

In another change, Homestead will rejoin the playoffs to host the second of the Round of 8 events on October 23. Texas and Las Vegas have swapped playoff dates and will now serve as the kick-off venues for the Round of 12 and the Round of 8 respectively. Kansas has also been shifted up in the Playoffs schedule to become the second race in the Round of 16.

The Bristol dirt race race returns, but this time will be held under lights on Easter Sunday, while the All-Star Race will again be held at Texas, but shifted earlier in the season to May 22. At the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the road course will again serve as the staging ground when the series arrives on the last weekend in July. The sole weekend off during the season will come in June after the series makes the trek out west to Sonoma.

Phoenix Raceway will host the title decider for the third consecutive year on November 4-6.

Start times and specific networks will be announced at a later date, as will the 2022 schedules for the NASCAR Xfinity and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.