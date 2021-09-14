NASCAR moves 2022 Clash to LA Memorial Coliseum

NASCAR will head back to southern California early next year with an exhibition race held at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

The NASCAR Clash will move from Daytona Beach, Florida, to the Coliseum on February 6, 2022. Officials will construct a temporary quarter-mile asphalt short track inside the home to the USC Trojans football team.

It will be the first time since 1979 the Clash has not been held at Daytona. The race date is one week before the NFL’s Super Bowl, and two weeks before the season-opening Daytona 500 (Feb. 20).

History meets possibility. See you in 2022, Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/SAKJ5kiMqM — NASCAR (@NASCAR) September 14, 2021

“Los Angeles is synonymous with major sports and entertainment events, so we seized an innovative opportunity to showcase NASCAR at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum,” said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR senior vice president of strategy and innovation. “We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to take center stage in this market as we get our 2022 season underway.”

Next Gen cars will be used in the race, marking the new cars’ first competitive outing.

The stadium seats 77,500 fans. Tickets go on sale on Sept. 16.

The remainder of the 2022 Cup Series schedule is expected to be announced on Wednesday.