Hamilton and Verstappen face investigation after collision

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen are both to be investigated after the Italian Grand Prix for the collision that saw the title rivals retire.

Verstappen had been running second to Daniel Ricciardo but suffered a slow pit stop, dropping him back behind Lando Norris on the road. Hamilton himself then came into the pits to try and jump Verstappen, and emerged alongside the Red Bull as they approached the first chicane.

Verstappen attempted to go round the outside of Hamilton but was squeezed towards the edge of the track, and the championship leader then went over the sausage curb on the apex of the second part of the chicane, launching him up on top of Hamilton’s car.

Race stewards will be reviewing the Hamilton/Verstappen incident after the race 👀 LAP 30/53: Safety Car out on track#ItalianGP 🇮🇹 #F1 pic.twitter.com/bjITEjBUQQ — Formula 1 (@F1) September 12, 2021

The Halo kept Verstappen’s car up above Hamilton’s helmet as both cars ended up in the gravel out of the race, with the stewards opting to investigate the incident after the grand prix has finished.

It is the second collision between the pair in the last five races, following their controversial clash at the British Grand Prix. when Verstappen retired after contact with Hamilton at Copse.