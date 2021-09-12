CGR Cadillac paces warm-up at Laguna Seca

Renger van der Zande was quickest for Cadillac in Sunday morning’s warm-up at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

Driving the No. 01 Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac DPi, van der Zande ran a 1m15.729, +0.164s ahead of Ricky Taylor, +0.020s in the No. 10 Konica Minolta Acura ARX-05. Felipe Nasr was third, +0.164s in the No. 31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac.

Ryan Dalziel paced LMP2, 1m16.972s in the No. 18 Era Motorsport ORECA LMP2 07.

Matt Campbell beat out the two Corvettes in LMP2, running 1m22.458s. Antonio Garcia was 0.690s back in the No. 3 Corvette, followed by Nick Tandy, +1.043s in the No. 4. Corvette is looking for its first victory at Laguna Seca since 2014.

Bill Auberlen was fastest in GTD in the No. 96 Turner Motorsport BMW M6 GT3, 1m25.221s, +0.491 ahead of Patrick Long in the No. 16 Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3R.

UP NEXT: The two-hour, 40 minute race is set to begin at 1:10 p.m. PT.