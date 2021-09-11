Tincknell by a nose in second Laguna practice

Harry Tincknell paced IMSA’s second practice for this weekend’s Hyundai Monterey Sports Car Championship at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

The 29-year-old Brit wheeled the No. 55 Mazda Motorsport DPi to a flying lap of 1m14.552s around the 2.238-mile, 11-turn road course with less than six minutes to go in the 75-minutes session. The lap dethroned the No. 31 Whelen Cadillac by a narrow 0.002s, which held the top spot for the majority after Pipo Derani’s time of 1m14.554s roughly 35 minutes in.

The No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura DPi of Ricky Taylor and Filipe Albuquerque, which led yesterday’s opening practice, ended up third with a lap of 1m14.680s. The No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Acura DPi and No. 5 Mustang Sampling / JDC-Miller MotorSports Cadillac DPi round out the rest of the top five.

The top four times were all faster than the series’ track qualifying record of 1m15.035s, which was set by Ricky Taylor in 2019.

Ryan Dalziel was fastest in the LMP2 class after turning a best lap of 1m17.065s in the No. 18 Era Motorsport ORECA. Tommy Milner led a 1-2 for Corvette Racing in GTLM after pushing his No. 4 Corvette C8.R with a lap of 1m21.680s.

The GTD class was led by Madison Snow in the No. 1 Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo, who hit a lap of 1m24.237s. The No. 16 Wright Motorsports Porsche GT3R of Trent Hindman and Patrick Long ended up second, 0.218s behind the best in class.

UP NEXT: Qualifying, 4 p.m. ET