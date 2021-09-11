RACER: Portland qualifying report

Four-time Champ Car champion Sebastien Bourdais and RACER’s Marshall Pruett file their first episode of the “Hamburger and French Fry Show” in two years after the A.J. Foyt Racing driver qualified 12th for the Portland Grand Prix
Trans Am 43m ago
Dramatic day as Dyson wins Trans Am race at Watkins Glen
With championship runs on the line and more than 40 cars sharing a 3.4-mile course, drama was sure to follow in the (…)
NASCAR 1hr ago
Kurt Busch exits early after hard crash at Richmond
Kurt Busch was perplexed as to what was wrong with the left rear of his Chevrolet that resulted in a crash in Turn 1 at Richmond Raceway (…)
Road to Indy 2hr ago
Malukas adds to championship lead with Portland win
David Malukas, driving for Brownsburg, Ind.-based HMD Motorsports, romped to his seventh win of the season – and third in a row – (…)
Bikes 2hr ago
Gagne wins Race 1 at NJMP to put one hand on the title
If Jake Gagne manages to get out of bed tomorrow and make it to the grid for the first of two HONOS Superbike races at New Jersey (…)
Mazda MX-5 Cup 2hr ago
Wagner hangs on for Mazda MX-5 Cup Race 1 victory in Monterey
No one was safe from the dusty surface of WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in Round 11 of the Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by (…)
Bikes 2hr ago
MotoAmerica support classes: Lewis, De Keyrel crowned on Day 1 at NJMP
Altus Motorsports’ Jake Lewis wrapped up the 2021 MotoAmerica Stock 1000 title with a relatively stress-free victory while Robem (…)
NHRA 3hr ago
Despite 'different' feeling, Capps again on top as Countdown begins
Ron Capps’s crew was already celebrating something Saturday in the Mopar Express Lane NHRA Nationals at Maple Grove Raceway. Capps ran (…)
IndyCar 3hr ago
Ilott 'happy' after IndyCar qualifying debut, but focused on improving
NTT IndyCar Series rookie Callum Ilott isn’t wired to be happy with a 19th-place qualifying performance, but if you consider how the (…)
NASCAR 4hr ago
Gragson holds off Haley to win Xfinity Series race at Richmond
Noah Gragson led the final 14 laps – holding off the field on a pair of late race restarts- in Saturday’ Go Bowling 250 NASCAR Xfinity (…)
IMSA 4hr ago
Albuquerque storms to pole in record-setting qualifying at Laguna
Acura swept the front row in Saturday qualifying for the Hyundai Monterey Sports Car Championship, with Filipe Albuquerque and Dane (…)
