Ilott to close out IndyCar season with Juncos Hollinger

Ricardo Juncos and Brad Hollinger have signed Callum Ilott to finish the season in the No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevy. The 22-year-old from England was among a few options available to JHR, but the decision was made to expand his participation as part of an evaluation to find a full-time driver for 2022.

After committing to race for JHR at Portland, the expanded three-race deal that includes WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca and Long Beach comes before the Ferrari Formula 1 test driver has turned his first official lap in a NTT IndyCar Series practice session.

“On top of starting my debut weekend with Juncos Hollinger Racing, we will also be finishing off the championship together,” Ilott said. “Let’s see what we can achieve in the next couple of weeks at some awesome circuits.”

Ilott completed a single-day test last week with the team on the IMS road course, and clearly made a big impression on JHR’s Argentinian and American owners.

“The entire Juncos Hollinger Racing organization is thrilled to keep Callum Ilott on board for all three races to finish off the season,” Juncos said. “We are looking forward to a great debut as a team tomorrow on track and to build on each session throughout the next few weeks. Callum brings a great deal of talent, and we have all been working hard together over the past few weeks to build our program, so it feels great to carry this relationship as a team for the rest of the season.”