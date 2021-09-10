Changes for Kurt Busch pit crew at Richmond

NASCAR championship contender Kurt Busch will not have his regular pit crew Saturday night at Richmond Raceway.

The team confirmed that four of the five over the wall pit crew members on Busch’s No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing team are sidelined due to COVID-19 contact tracing protocols. It only affects those going over the wall, and not crew chief Matt McCall or any engineers.

The positions will be filled by teammate Ross Chastain’s team. Chastain did not make the playoffs.

With the shuffle, Chastain’s crew will be a mixture of individuals who usually pit for Starcom Racing (the No. 00) and the No. 7 of Corey LaJoie. Those organizations use Ganassi-developed pit crews.

Busch starts fourth in the Federated Auto Parts 400 Salute to First Responders (7:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN). He is fourth on the playoff grid, 26 points above the cutline.