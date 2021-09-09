Horses to horsepower: Taylor Hagler leaps from show jumping to race cars with Hyundai

Taylor Hagler is a fierce competitor. After a decade spent competing in equestrian show jumping, Hagler followed her passion for sports car racing and traded horses for horsepower.

At age 22, Hagler was a winner in her first season behind the wheel. Over the past four years, her progression up the ranks of professional motorsport has continued to accelerate.

For the 2021 IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Series, Hagler shares a Bryan Herta Autosport Hyundai VELOSTER N TCR with Michael Lewis. By the season’s mid-way point, Hagler captured her first professional race win with Lewis at Lime Rock Park. This was an historic victory for Taylor, as she became the first ever female driver to win an IMSA TCR race. Heading into the final three rounds of the season, Hagler and Lewis sit atop the Michelin Pilot Challenge TCR-class standings.

“I like the challenge of competition and learning something new,” says Hagler and she found the perfect co-driver in Lewis.

“She’s taken no stops in her effort to learn more,” adds Lewis, a fact that is backed up by team-owner Bryan Herta, who has been equally impressed with her ability to excel each time she takes the Hyundai VELOSTER N TCR on track.

In this episode of Hyundai Presents Next Level, we learn what’s behind Hagler’s passion for the sport and discover what makes her such an exceptional talent behind the wheel. It’s clear that her intense focus and hard work are matched only by her fun-loving spirit, leaving little doubt that Hagler is on her way to becoming a fan favorite as well as a competitive force to be reckoned with.