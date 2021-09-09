Abel gets Acura Monterey call-up by Compass

Junior open-wheel racer and recent sports car convert Jacob Abel will make his WeatherTech Championship debut this weekend in Monterey with Compass Racing in the No. 76 Acura NSX GT3.

He’ll join Mario Farnbacher for the 2h40m Hyundai Monterey Sports Car Championship event substituting for Jeff Kingsley.

“I’m grateful to HPD and Compass Racing for the opportunity to join Mario at Laguna,” said Abel, who won in the same model in SRO competition earlier this year. “Building on all I learned with the NSX in the Academy last season, and my World Challenge races this season is something I’ve been working towards.”

Compass team owner Jill Beck welcomes the young American to IMSA as the Southern California-based outfit embarks on two home state rounds.

“We’re so pleased to welcome Jacob to Compass Racing, and are excited to have him drive with Mario at Laguna Seca, a track that traditionally has suited the NSX,” she said. “Laguna Seca and Long Beach are ‘home races’ for us, and we could not be more thrilled with our driver line-up for this round.”