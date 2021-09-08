TV ratings: Darlington, U.S. Nationals, Zandvoort

It’s NASCAR playoffs time again but it’s also football time again, as college games took over last Saturday and Sunday ahead of the NFL’s regular season kick-off this Sunday. This week at least, racing’s U.S. audience numbers were up, at least for some events.

According to numbers curated by ShowBuzzDaily.com, the NASCAR Cup Series playoff opener from Darlington on Sunday evening averaged a 1.43 Nielsen rating and 2.458 million viewers on NBCSN, a slight increase from last year’s 1.37/2.434m on the cable network.

Darlington’s Xfinity Series race Saturday afternoon averaged a 0.52/861,000 viewers on NBCSN, down from a 0.73/1.179m last year when it aired on NBC; but the Camping World Truck Series race at Darlington on Sunday afternoon averaged a 0.38/644,000 viewers on FS1, up from a 0.34/595K in the same time slot and channel last year.

Formula 1 labored to banish memories of its previous week’s rainy debacle in Belgium with the first Dutch Grand Prix on the rejuvenated Zandvoort circuit, and the live telecast averaged a 0.53 rating and 864,000 viewers on ESPN2. That’s down from the season average of 943K viewers for live F1 races, but still a huge step up from the 0.35/602K that watched the Italian GP on this date last year, also on ESPN2.

The NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series staged its signature event, the U.S. Nationals at Indianapolis, with Sunday’s live coverage on FOX averaged a 0.50 rating and 753,000 viewers, down from last year’s 0.48/814K, also on FOX.