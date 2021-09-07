Beard Motorsports returning for 2022 Daytona 500

Beard Motorsports has announced its commitment to running next year’s Daytona 500 without a charter.

A driver was not named, but the single-car operation has acquired a Next Gen chassis. Beard Motorsports has routinely fielded a car, the No. 62 Chevrolet, in the superspeedway races at Daytona and Talladega through an alliance with Richard Childress Racing.

Linda Beard, the wife of the team’s late owner Mark Beard Sr., is running the team.

“My father was passionate about racing, and he took a great deal of pride in coming to Daytona and competing against the biggest names in the sport,” said Amie Beard, executive vice president, Beard Motorsports. “He passed away just before this year’s Daytona 500, and his presence was definitely missed.

“We didn’t make the race, and with no qualifying available at the other superspeedway races, we didn’t have the opportunity to race again. We’ve got some unfinished business, and that’s why we’re coming back to Daytona.”

“The Next Gen car is a whole new ballgame,” Beard also said. “We’re ready to play.”

Beard Motorsports debuted in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2017. Crew chief Darren Shaw is the team’s only full-time employee.

Brendan Gaughan earned the team’s best finish of seventh in last year’s Daytona 500. Gaughan earned the team four top-10 finishes in 17 starts.

“Beard Motorsports has always delivered, and it’s a testament to its people and the relationships they have within the industry,” said Gaughan, who is now Beard Motorsports’ vice president of racing operations. “We have to outwork and outthink the competition, and we feel that the Next Car car plays right into our hands because it levels the playing field. We’ll have similar equipment to the big teams, but no one is going to beat us when it comes to want and desire.”