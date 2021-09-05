Lime Rock Park Historic Festival 39: A perfect day in the park

With Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont joining the large crowd of race fans at Lime Rock Park on Saturday, it was a perfect day in the park with the first race action of the 39th edition of the Historic Festival. The longstanding Lime Rock Park Labor Day tradition continued with a busy day of activity both on and off the track.

Nearly 20 races among the nine distinct run groups were staged on Saturday, with spirited competition the name of the game for the 20-minute events. The on-track runners boasted remarkable variety, from the pre-war Group 1 comprised of Grand Prix machines built before 1939 to the all-Porsche class that was a special feature as part of the weekend-long celebration of Porsche as the Featured Marque.

A wide collection of sights and sounds were also available off the track as well.

The paddock boasted a special exhibit featuring 16 special Porsches from the Steven Harris collection that made their first-ever appearance on the East Coast together. Multiple car corrals were packed with gatherings of cars by brand, while special guests Brian Redman and Stefan Johansson both made appearances during the day.

The open paddock allowed fans to get an up close view of the unique mix of machines as they prepared to take to the track. There were also two different book signings that included Redman, Johansson, Gordon Kirby, Skip Barber, Sam Posey, Bill Werner, Burt Levy and Chuck Queener.

The festivities will continue this evening with a special dinner hosted by Danbury Porsche with local legend Mike Joy serving as the MC for the event. On Sunday, the track will host the Concours in the Park as well as the Gathering of the Marques car show. Monday will feature the final day of race activity, with tickets available at the gate.

