SRO America reveals 2022 calendar

The 2022 schedule for the quartet of series that compete under the SRO Motorsports America banner will include eight weekends that take in some of the most iconic road courses in North America.

In 2022, Fanatec GT World Challenge America powered by AWS will contest its fourth full season as part of SRO Motorsports Group. SRO America’s headlining series showcases GT3 machinery on doubleheader weekends with full-service pit stops during seven events.

Pirelli GT4 America, like its European counterpart, has attracted impressive grids featuring a wide variety of machinery. Its hour-long feature races include a driver change at the halfway mark to shake up the running order.

The multi-class TC America Series Powered by Skip Barber series will again feature touring cars in 40-minute contests. The TCX category returns along side TC and TCA.

Meanwhile, GT America powered by AWS returns for a second season catering to GT2, GT3 and GT4 machinery. The single-driver sprint format for bronze-level participants showcases multi-class GT racing that has been the hallmark of SRO competition.

For 2022, Sonoma Raceway retains its position as season opener, albeit running later in the year than this season and all series hitting the track on April 15-17. The second round of the campaign is planned for May 20-22, with the location to be confirmed at a later date. Next up, Virginia International Raceway will stage its annual contest on June 10-12.

Watkins Glen will host its race weekend on July 22-24, moving earlier in the season from its traditional fall date in New York state. The only divergence between the series comes on August 5-7, when GT America powered by AWS breaks rank to join IndyCar on the streets of Nashville, forming part of the Music City Grand Prix.

All four categories will reunite at Road America on August 19-21, while Sebring International Raceway will host the series in Florida on September 23-25. The season will conclude at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on October 7–9 as a part of the Indianapolis 8 Hour.

SRO America’s President and CEO Greg Gill, alongside series managers, will host a State of the Series address at IMS during the Indianapolis 8 Hour weekend next month to discuss the upcoming season.