TC America commits to TCX

Touring Car America Director Jim Jordan held an update meeting for competitors at Road America in which he underscored the SRO Motorsports America series’ commitment to the new TCX class. While the category hasn’t seen the numbers hoped for, with only BMW M2 CS cars entered (DSG-equipped TCR cars are also eligible), Jordan said the future looks good.

“The M2 is a fantastic car, BMW has been very successful in selling them, and it makes a great race car — the people racing them love them,” Jordan said. “But we built our series on diversity. We want multiple brands out there racing, At this point we’re in conversations at various levels of commitment with two other manufacturers that are serious — at least serious enough that they’re talking to technical people and they’re doing the research. One of those manufacturers is currently in the SRO America paddock and one is not. We’re optimistic that one of those will come. What I’ve told those other brands is if they make a commitment by this time in 2022, then as far as we’re concerned, TCX is here to stay.”

Jordan says no matter what, the BMW M2 CS will have a place to race in TC America until the homologation runs out.

In the TCA category, the Mazda Global MX-5 Cup car will once again be eligible for competition. When Mazda switched to the more powerful ND2 platform and started equipping the cars with a SADEV sequential 6-speed transmission, the new version was not homologated for the class, but that has been rectified and Jordan says he expects some cars at the series’ Sebring round next month. There will also be another new TCA car at Sebring from an existing TCA manufacturer.