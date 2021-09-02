Miami F1 circuit to be called Miami International Autodrome

The organizers of the Miami Grand Prix have announced the official name of the track will be the “Miami International Autodrome.”

Miami will join the Formula 1 calendar in May next year, ensuring there are two grands prix in America alongside Circuit of The Americas in Austin. The track around Hard Rock Stadium had yet to be given a specific name but that has now been confirmed as preparations continue for its debut in 2022.

“I’m happy to reveal that the official name of our circuit is the Miami International Autodrome,” said Tom Garfinkel, managing partner of the F1 Miami Grand Prix. “We’ve worked hard to create a circuit that has great racing and multiple passing opportunities.

“In addition, we are working to innovate fan experiences across the Hard Rock Stadium sports and entertainment campus in Miami Gardens; experiences that reflect how Miami has become an international curator of culture across food, art, fashion, music, and sports.”

Despite Miami becoming the second F1 race in the United States, there is no shortage of appetite in terms of ticket requests, with Miami Grand Prix CEO Richard Cregan giving more details about the wide reach of the interest.

“Already we are beyond 150,000 enquiries for tickets and hospitality, which is enormously encouraging when we have not yet announced the date of our inaugural Miami Grand Prix,” Cregan said.

“Almost one third of those enquiries have been from corporate bookers looking to access the world class hospitality for which all events at the Hard Rock Stadium campus are renowned, and 25 percent of all enquiries to date have come from overseas.

“As we roll out more of the detailed planning work that is being invested into the experience, and the levels of personalization on offer, we are sure that the Miami International Autodrome will be a focal point for fans from around the world.”

