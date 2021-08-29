Wilzoch, Porsche win GT America Race 2 at Road America

Andy Wilzoch (No. 460 Flying Lizard Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 991.2) took the checkered flag for Race 2 of the Road America weekend after an early incident created full-course yellow conditions that continued to the end of the allotted race time. Wilzoch’s win captures the top of both SRO3 overall and Masters podium places, while Sean Quinlan (No. 119 Stephen Cameron Racing BMW M4 GT4) took the win in the GT4 class.

At the drop of the green flag, it was James Sofronas (No. 14 GMG Racing Audi R8 LMS Ultra), Memo Gidley (No. 101 TKO Motorsports Bentley Continental GT3), Charlie Luck (No. 45 Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R 991.2) and Jason Daskalos (No. 27 Daskalos Motorsports Audi R8 LMS) in qualifying order flying out of the gate. Almost immediately, Daskalos navigated the traffic and executed a pass to get himself into second place, while Luck did the same slightly further back. In the GT4 field, Adam Adelson (No. 120 Premier Racing Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 CSMR) made contact with Grey Newell’s No. 25 Heart of Racing Team Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT4 which is believed to have deposited oil on the track between Turns 3 to 6 as both cars continued on.

On the next lap, the oiled surface created a slew of off-track incidents involving two RENNtech Motorsports cars — Chris Cagnazzi’s No. 39 and Ross Chouest’s No. 89 — in Turn 3 and then-front-runners Sofronas, Gidley and Jason Harward (No. 88 Zelus Motorsports Lamborghini Huracan GT3) in Turn 5 with Daskalos also affected but able to recover and continue.

The simultaneous incidents created the full-course yellow conditions that ran the duration of most of the race as clean-up and removal occurred. Due to long wall repair times, the race was unable to go back to green. The checkered flag was shown to the remaining running field and competitors took the win in their final running orders.

Wilzoch, Burton and Kyle Washington (No. 32 GMG Racing Porsche 911 GT3-R 991.2) filled the SRO3 podium, while TR3 Racing’s John Megrue (No. 10 Lamborghini Huracan GT3) took the third step for the SRO3 Masters podium class. In GT4, the podium was set with Quinlan on the top, Jason Bell (No. 2 GMG Racing Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT4) in the second spot and NOLASPORT’s Scott Noble (No. 49 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 CSMR) on third.

GT America powered by AWS’ CBS Sports Network programming premieres on September 8 at 9:00 p.m. ET. Competitors now head east to the Watkins Glen International circuit in New York on August 17-18.

RESULTS