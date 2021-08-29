The Roast of Bobby Unser, Part 2

Few things gave Robin Miller more joy than tearing shreds off three-time Indianapolis 500 winner Bobby Unser, and in May of 2018 he was able to rope in 1963 Indy 500 winner Parnelli Jones, four-time Indy 500 winner Rick Mears, Roger Penske, and three-time Indy 500 winner Johnny Rutherford to make a night of it.

The Roast of Bobby Unser has since become a thing of legend, and as we embark upon the process of learning to adapt to a world without Robin, it feels like a good time to savor him in his element.

Laughs and tall tales are guaranteed – along with some extremely colorful language and a complete disregard for political correctness, so consider yourself warned. And if you missed Part 1, check it out here.