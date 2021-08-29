Daytona runner-up Buescher fails post-race inspection, disqualified

By Kelly Crandall | August 29, 2021 1:45 AM ET

Chris Buescher’s car failed post-race inspection at Daytona International Speedway, disqualifying him from the Coke Zero Sugar 400.

Buescher crossed the finish line second. A disqualification moves him to last, 40th, in the finishing order, earning one point.

The infraction was with the track bar mounting assembly. It did not conform to NASCAR rule specifications.

Darrell Wallace Jr. finished second to race winner Ryan Blaney in the revised results from the regular-season finale. It ties Wallace’s career-best effort in the NASCAR Cup Series, which he earned in the 2018 Daytona 500.

Ryan Newman moves to a third-place finish, Ryan Preece fourth, and Tyler Reddick fifth.

BJ McLeod earns a career-best finish at ninth place, which is also the best result in the young history of Live Fast Motorsports.

Josh Bilicki rounds out the top 10, which is also a career-best effort for him.