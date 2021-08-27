NASCAR confirms Next Gen number placement

NASCAR confirmed Friday evening that the car number on Next Gen would be moved forward.

A glimpse of the new number placement was seen Friday when 23XI Racing introduced Kurt Busch as its second driver beginning next season. In a video posted on their social media channels, Busch walks up and stands next to his No. 45 Monster Energy Toyota, which features the forward number.

We got our guy. Welcome to the family, @KurtBusch ✊ pic.twitter.com/COXghtHb1d — 23XI Racing (@23XIRacing) August 27, 2021

NASCAR first flirted with the idea of moving the car number from the center of the door last season. Cup Series teams in the All-Star Race held at Bristol Motor Speedway competed with cars that had the numbers placed near the rear wheel.

Moving the car number gives sponsors additional placement options by using the side of the car and quarter panels.