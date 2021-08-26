Alpine confirms Alonso for 2022

Alpine has confirmed that Fernando Alonso will stay with the team in 2022 after taking up the additional one-year option in his contract.

Alonso signed to return to Formula 1 with Alpine this year, with the two-year deal structured as one year plus an option for a second. After impressive performances including a top-six finish in Azerbaijan and fourth in Hungary — where he brilliantly held off Lewis Hamilton for a number of laps in a stint that proved crucial to teammate Esteban Ocon’s victory — Alonso’s future has now been confirmed.

“I’m very happy to confirm the contract extension with Alpine F1 Team into 2022,” Alonso said. “I felt at home the moment I returned to this team and have been welcomed back with open arms. It is a pleasure to work again with some of the brightest minds in our sport at Enstone and Viry-Chatillon.

“It’s been a tricky season for everyone, but we’ve shown progress as a team and the result in Hungary serves as a good example of this progression. We’re targeting more positive memories for the rest of this season but also crucially from next year onwards with the new regulation changes coming into Formula 1.

“I have been a big supporter of the need for a level playing field and change in the sport and the 2022 season will be a great opportunity for that. I am looking forward to the rest of this year and racing alongside Esteban in 2022 for Alpine.”

Although Alonso’s strong racecraft has been on display numerous times this year, Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi says the Spaniard’s experience is also going to prove vital in the way the team attacks 2022 and finalizes its first car for those regulations.

“We are very pleased to confirm Fernando for next season, partnering with Esteban,” Rossi said. “For us it is a perfect driver line-up, amongst the strongest on the grid. It works in a hugely complementary way, with both offering raw talent and speed, yet impeccable team spirit that delivered our first win in Hungary.

“Fernando has impressed us all since he returned to the sport at the beginning of this year. His dedication, teamwork and focus to extract the maximum from the team is incredible to be a part of and certainly special to witness. His performance in Hungary was another example of his racing pedigree and reminded everyone how skilled a driver he is.

“I am convinced we can benefit strongly from Fernando’s insight and experience as we enter the final development and optimization phase of the 2022 chassis and power unit. He is just as hungry as we are for success and is putting in every effort to translate it to performance.

“For now, however, we need to focus on delivering a strong second half of the year, extract the maximum at every race and ensure we finish as high up in the constructors’ standings as possible. This will put us in a golden position for next year and the significant opportunity it brings.”