TV ratings: Michigan, WWTR

NASCAR and IndyCar were back on the ovals last weekend, and while the TV audience for both was down from the previous week’s races on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, the numbers look better in the context of more direct comparisons.

Per results from ShowBuzzDaily.com, the NASCAR Cup Series race from Michigan Sunday on NBCSN averaged a 1.49 Nielsen rating and 2.51 million viewers. That’s down from the 1.80/2.83m that watched the road race from Indianapolis on NBC, but up slightly in audience from the 1.43/2.4m for the Sunday portion of last year’s August Michigan Cup doubleheader on NBCSN.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series race from Michigan on Saturday averaged a 0.55/925,000 viewers on NBCSN, nearly identical to last year’s 0.56/921,000 on the same network.

NHRA Camping World Drag Racing continues its strong numbers on the FOX broadcast network, averaging 0.48 and 735,000 viewers from the finals at Brainerd Sunday afternoon. That’s up from a 0.45/675,000 last week at Topeka, also on FOX.

The NTT IndyCar Series race from World Wide Technology Raceway Saturday night on NBCSN averaged a 0.25/424,000 viewers, dropping slightly from the previous week’s 0.30/502,000 at Indy. Last year, WWTR followed up the pandemic-delayed Indy 500 with a doubleheader on NBCSN which averaged a 0.37/545,000 household viewers on Sunday and 0.29/445K on the Saturday. However, this year’s numbers look better against the more apples-to-apples comparison of 2019’s solo August race on Saturday night (0.20/310,000).

NASCAR’s Camping World Truck Series paired with IndyCar at WWTR, and averaged a 0.21/374,000 viewers Friday night on FS1. Last year’s race ran on the Sunday and averaged a 0.29/434,000 on FS1, but this year’s numbers beat the same weekend two years ago, when the Trucks averaged a 0.20/312K at Dover on FS1.