Trans-Am samaritan Brian Ferrin earns ‘Spirit of Monterey’ award

It’s almost a cliche that vintage racers are always willing to help a fellow competitor make the next session, or the big weekend race, with a crucial spare part, or a differential overhaul overnight, or even an entire motor — even if the parts donor knows his generosity will result in the parts recipient stomping the donor in the main event.

That bromide turned out to be true last weekend at the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion, when longtime Trans-Am owner/driver Brian Ferrin, who spent the last year restoring a privateer 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 302 in order to run at the August races, learned that fellow driver Bill Ockerlund blew his Parnelli Jones-driven 1970 Boss 302 motor during the previous weekend’s Pre-Reunion. Yet another Boss 302 driver, Ken Adams, offered his fresh backup motor to Ockerlund, but Adams was staying in Monterey between the race weekends.

In short order, Ferrin offered to schlep back to his Sonoma base Sunday, then to Tony Oddo’s shop in Suisun, CA for the Adams engine and segué from there to Chad Raynal’s shop in Campbell, CA for the Ockerlund install. Raynal’s crew beat him to it, and snagged the engine themselves post-Pre-Reunion.

Nevertheless, Ferrin’s gesture and intent was magnanimous, even if it wasn’t his engine, nor his car in need. As Mom told you, in this case, “It’s the thought that counts,” and the awards committee thought Ferrin deserving of the top award for the weekend, “The Spirit of Monterey” Award. It’s presented to the driver or entrant who “exemplifies why we are all here…to safely experience our cars at speed and share its history with others.”

Read more at VintageMotorsport.com.