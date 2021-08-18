Juncos Hollinger readying for debut

The newly formed Juncos Hollinger Racing IndyCar team is getting closer to making its debut in September at Portland International Raceway.

After recently completing a shakedown of the No. 32 Chevy at Sebring International Raceway with the help of former Juncos Racing NTT IndyCar Series driver Kyle Kaiser, Juncos says he’s pleased with the progress being made on and off the track.

“It was a really good day for us,” he told RACER. “The morning was very busy with a lot of electrical things, little gremlins, that we got worked out. The guys from Cosworth (Electronics) were helpful to us, and this was very good because that’s why you spend the money to shake the car down. You go do it to find things like this at the test so it doesn’t bother you at the race. So we did some good laps in the afternoon with the car and then we put all our focus on making the team ready to do these last three races.”

Although Juncos wouldn’t be drawn on his short list of drivers he and new co-owner Brad Hollinger are pursuing, they were seen speaking with ex-Red Bull Formula 1 driver Alex Albon during last weekend’s road course race at Indianapolis.

“It would not be correct to say who we are talking to at this moment, but there are some very good drivers available, and we have done many phone calls and Zoom meetings with them,” he added. “I think Brad and I are close on one or two, and let’s be honest, Portland is not that far away, so we will have to make a decision very soon for who will be hired.”