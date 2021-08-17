Portland teenager Pierson set to become youngest ever Le Mans starter in 2022

Josh Pierson, a 15-year-old from Portland, Oregon, will contest the 2022 World Endurance Championship with United Autosports, and become the youngest driver to compete at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Currently fourth in the USF2000 Championship, the first rung of IndyCar’s Road to Indy development program, Pierson has already tested one of the UK-based, US-flagged outfit’s Oreca LMP2 cars at the Red Bull Ring, which was followed on from a test in the US with PR1 Mathiesen arranged by Pierson’s driver coach Stephen Simpson. United Autosports are the current WEC LMP2 champions and reigning Le Mans 24 Hours class winners.

Pierson, who turns 16 on February, 14, 2022, is attending the 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours and will observe the team throughout race week before returning to the USA to continue his single seater season before embarking on an extensive pre-season testing program.

“To suddenly be driving a car as fast as the LMP2 car, feels like a dream,” said Pierson. “I am looking forward to what the future has in store for me and the team. I have one simple goal, and that’s to help United produce the best results I can.”

United Autosports co-owner Zak Brown told RACER: “I’m looking forward to seeing how he gets on. He is a very exciting and mature 15 year-old with tons off potential.”