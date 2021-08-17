NHRA returning to Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park in 2022

NHRA has teamed up with Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park and the Gila River Indian Community to announce the return of the NHRA Arizona Nationals, slated for Feb. 25-27, 2022.

The NHRA Arizona Nationals traditionally serves as the second event on the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series tour. The facility has seen record breaking performances and is a fan-favorite of the circuit.

“With over 35 years of NHRA racing history at the Motorsports Park, we are eager for the Arizona Nationals to return to Wild Horse Pass and the Gila River Indian Community,” quoted General Manager, Henry Moreno. “We are dedicated to making the event the best possible experience for the fans and racers alike.”

“We missed the NHRA Arizona Nationals in 2021,” said Glen Cromwell, NHRA President. “We are thrilled to return to Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park and put on a great show for the Phoenix fans.”

Exciting updates for 2022 include FREE event parking at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park with the purchase of an NHRA Arizona Nationals ticket to go alongside all the heart-racing action fans have come to expect from any NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series national event.

Ticket renewals for 2020 ticket holders will begin in September with new ticket sales opening up in October. NHRA officials plan to announce the full 2022 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series schedule in the upcoming weeks. For more information, visit NHRA.com.