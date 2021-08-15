Glickenhaus tops Le Mans Test Day

The No. 708 Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus 007 Hypercar created a little piece of motorsport history at Le Mans today with French driver Olivier Pla setting the fastest time of the day in the final five minutes of eight hours of running, ahead of next weekend’s 24 Hours of Le Mans.

It sends New Yorker James Glickenhaus and his team into race week with their heads held high, their brand-new turbo V8-powered car beating the best efforts of the multi-race winning Toyota Gazoo Racing team with its four-wheel-drive hybrid GR010s, and the much fancied Alpine Endurance team’s “grandfathered” LMP1 car.

Pla’s 3m29.155s lap surprised the competition, with Toyota scrambling to regain the bragging rights but falling short at the flag. The Glickenhaus thus became the first U.S.-flagged car to top the times at Test Day in its 22 year modern era history and the first car to do so in the Le Mans 24 Hours’ new Hypercar era.

LMP2 was topped by the No. 48 IDEC Sport ORECA 07 Gibson of Paul Loup Chatin with a lap of 3m31.105s. The LMP2 cars have been given a power cut and additional weight this year to separate the two prototype classes.

In GTE Pro, the times were topped in both of the day’s sessions by Porsches with the day’s fastest time falling to the factory-entered No. 92 Porsche 911 RSR-19 at 3m52.901s, a mark almost matched in the afternoon session by the IMSA-regular No. 79 WeatherTech Racing car of Earl Bamber.

The Pro-Am GTE Am class was topped by the No. 99 Proton Competition Porsche, as IMSA Mazda DPi driver Harry Tincknell — who is set to contest the race in a fourth different class — topped the times with a 3m54.742s.

UP NEXT: Track action at Le Mans now pauses until Wednesday when the teams return to the circuit for Free Practice and Qualifying with the 2021 24 Hours of Le Mans starting on Saturday 21 August at 4:00 p.m. local time (10:00 a.m. ET).