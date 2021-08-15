Bob Jenkins memorial set for Monday at Indy

Beloved motor racing broadcaster Bob Jenkins will be memorialized on Monday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The veteran voice of the Indy 500, and so many other series over the decades, was taken by cancer on August 9.

The memorial is open to the public and will be held at 10:00 a.m. ET, August 16, at the Pagoda Plaza Pavilion 2 and 3. Visitors should enter from Gate 2 on 16th street.

As an active member of the IMS Museum, donations in honors of Jenkins can be made to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum, a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization, through the following link:

https://imsmuseum.org/join-and-give/donate/

For those who are unable to attend, the event will be live streamed via https://bobjenkinsmemorial.com/