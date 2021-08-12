INDYCAR Debrief featuring Helio Castroneves

Special guest Helio Castroneves joins hosts Conor Daly and Jen Horsey, plus RACER editor-in-chief Laurence Foster, for episode 9 of RACER’s INDYCAR Debrief powered by INDYCAR Fantasy Challenge.

Castroneves, whose 2021 Indianapolis 500 victory puts him in an elite club of four-time winners, and Ed Carpenter Racing’s Daly preview this weekend’s Big Machine Spiked Coolers Grand Prix on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, and look back on an action-packed inaugural Music City Grand Prix on the streets of Nashville.

How is Helio approaching the NTT IndyCar Series’ home stretch with his new team, Meyer Shank Racing? What was it like to earn that record-equaling Indy 500 win? What’s the best racing advice he’s ever received? And who does the legendary Brazilian recommend for your INDYCAR Fantasy Challenge Driven by Firestone picks on the Indy road course? Watch and find out.

