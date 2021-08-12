IMS, Red Cross, Hinchcliffe launch Brickyard blood drive in honor of Robin Miller

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the Red Cross, and Red Cross ambassador James Hinchcliffe have teamed up for this weekend’s Big Machine Spiked Coolers Grand Prix for a blood drive in honor of RACER’s Robin Miller.

With Miller having received countless pints of blood in recent years as part of his treatments, the NTT IndyCar Series star thought of his friend and how the blood drive on Friday at IMS would be a perfect opportunity to inspire the reporter’s legions of fans to give in his name.

“The last 18 month have been immensely challenging to everyone on earth for a variety of reasons, and no doubt the collection of blood took a hit, like a lot of industries did,” the Andretti Autosport driver told RACER.

“But the need for blood hasn’t changed, and the deficit has grown. If you didn’t know somebody before who needed the blood made available by the Red Cross, you do with Robin and all the pints he’s received. And there’s a lot of people like Robin who can benefit from building up the pints that hospitals need.”

Most of the available donation slots have been filled for Friday at IMS on Legends Row in Suite 12, but Hinchcliffe, whose advocacy for the Red Cross predates the near-fatal crash he suffered while practicing for the 2015 Indy 500, hopes IndyCar fans will find ways to support the Miller through the non-profit organization.

“I think a great way to honor our friend Robin is to donate at the Speedway this week, or at your local Red Cross, or at the next event at the Speedway in October,” he said. “And if you don’t want to give blood, it’s an organization that could use your help financially.