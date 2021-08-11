Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Podcast interview: NHRA.TV’s Alan Reinhart

Alan Reinhart is the voice you hear when it comes to the NHRA, either over the PA system at the racetrack or if you’ve watched NHRA.TV. Reinhart takes us through the journey of being in the right place at the right time to start announcing and the knowledge and one-liners he brings to the job.

Other topics include:

• Views from the booth, material, and knowing when information is relevant

• Shirley Muldowney popping into the broadcast booth

• NHRA still being a niche sport and selling the NHRA to race fans

• Working for Brian France back in the day and Reinhart’s NASCAR connections

• NHRA headlines this season

 

