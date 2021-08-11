Ferrari set for ‘significant’ PU upgrade

Ferrari will introduce a “significant” upgrade to aspects of its power unit after the summer break, according to team principal Mattia Binotto.

Teams are only allowed to upgrade their power unit components once under the current regulations, either by doing so over the winter or during the season if they are currently running the same specification as last year. Binotto says Ferrari has some parts it is ready to update and while it is with a focus on 2022, it should also provide a clear step forward this year.

“We will bring a power unit development,” Binotto is quoted as saying by the official Formula 1 website. “To clarify the regulations for 2021, you may have a brand-new power unit in 2021. It means you can bring an update in all components of the power unit — the ICE, turbo, MGU-H, batteries, MGU-K etc.

“At the start of the season we didn’t complete the entire power unit development, so there are still components which are the ones of last year. We will bring an evolution of those. That will be a significant step for the end of the season. But more important for us, it will be experience in view of 2022.”

With Carlos Sainz on the limit for the majority of power unit components and Charles Leclerc likely to join him after crash damage sustained in Hungary, penalties are likely for both drivers during the second part of the season. However, whenever the upgrades are introduced, Binotto says it will give Ferrari a good chance of beating McLaren in the constructors’ championship.

“The objective is to improve in all areas. If we are capable of doing that, I think the outcome will be third. Being third is certainly a positive objective. We are third at the moment — equal points but we are third.

“The team is doing well and we are improving. I think we can achieve it, that’s no question. But it has to be a consequence of us improving in all areas.”