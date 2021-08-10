The Week In IndyCar, August 10, Listener Q&A

It’s The Week In IndyCar Listener Q&A show using listener-driven comments and questions covering a variety of topics submitted by fans via Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit. It’s a new record this week with 208 submissions and more than 10,000 words fired into the show for consideration!

The main conversations? The Music City GP in Nashville, of course, and all of its insanity. But before we dive into the street race and close with listener feedback on the event, we open with thoughts about the late Bob Jenkins and our man Robin Miller.